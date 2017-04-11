5 NBA teams that are falling apart as the postseason nears

Cleveland Cavaliers

If the Cavaliers weren’t the defending champs and had the best player in the game, we’d fully expect this team to get bounced in the first round. But LeBron James has dealt with these issues in previous seasons – last year with the Cavs when they fired David Blatt and a few times with the Heat – and has gone on to Finals appearance after Finals appearance. But is this season different?

James is averaging a league-leading 37.8 minutes per game – his most since the 2012-13 season – and the Cavs are recently coming off a jaw-dropping loss. Blowing a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter to the same Hawks team the Cavs lost to 24 hours earlier is definitely a warning sign. Doing all this while in a tight race with the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the East is even more troubling.

But is there a team in the East that can beat the Cavs four out of seven games when Cleveland is clicking on all cylinders? Probably not. The Cavs have shown flashes of being dominant, and beating the Celtics at Boston by 25 points earlier this month is an obvious example. But is that the Cavs team we will see in the playoffs, when it faces the Pacers in the first round, or will it be this inconsistent version that has looked lost on defense for most off the season?