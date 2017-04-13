3 reasons the Wizards can beat the Cavs this postseason

The Cavs and the Wizards have been two of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season, so we're going to see plenty of points in this series, should the two teams meet.

And we're particularly going to see a lot of points if the Wizards can get out in transition on offense.

Washington was one of the best transition teams in the NBA this year, scoring 1.19 points per possession (third in the NBA), with a 63.5 percent effective field goal rate (fourth), and the lowest turnover percentage on the move of any team in the postseason.

So much of this has to do with point guard John Wall's speed — he's arguably the fastest player in the NBA and thrives when the style of a game is end-to-end.

Washington's transition skills would be an advantage in any series, but it's particularly important against the Cavs, who are hands down the worst defensive team in transition in the NBA. The Cavs allow opponents to score 53 percent of the time in transition, with a 63 percent EFG — all coming to 1.18 points per transition possession, the worst mark in the NBA.

The Wizards have shown that they want to play with pace against the Cavs this year and will be extra aggressive on defense (what's a little bit more aggression going to hurt?) to try to create fast-break opportunities the other way. If the Wiz are able to do that in a postseason series against the Cavs, they will have a massive advantage.