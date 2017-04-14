This postseason, there are two clear-cut favorites to reach the NBA Finals — the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
All season it's seemed inevitable that Warriors-Cavs III will tip off on June 1, and even with some ups and downs this regular season, nothing has changed in that regard.
But before either team can play that Finals rubber match, they'll have to get through their respective conference playoffs, and there are six teams — three from each conference — that could make that journey difficult.
The San Antonio Spurs are one of those teams for the Warriors, and here are three reasons they could take down Golden State this postseason:
Soobum ImSoobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
1
Kawhi Leonard
Leonard didn't face off against a Warriors team with Kevin Durant on the court this season, hence the old photo, but Leonard is one of the few players in the league who can shut down the 2014 NBA MVP.
There's really no need to expand on that — Leonard might be the best perimeter defender the league has ever seen, and there are perhaps only two (maybe three) players who can keep Durant from scoring 30 on any given night.
The Warriors sacrificed a lot of depth to land Durant, because he's a cheat-code player who makes them almost unstoppable when he's clicking.
But if Leonard can lock up Durant on one end, the entire formula changes for the Warriors — and it's a formula they haven't experimented with often, if at all, this season.
They know how to play without Durant on the court. They know how to play with Durant getting his easy buckets over overmatched defenders.
But how will they look if they're essentially playing 4-on-4?
Only Leonard can make that happen.
Mark D. SmithMark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
2
Seriously, Kawhi Leonard
The offensive part of Leonard's game grows each and every year, but this year it reached new heights.
I think there's still another gear to be found in the postseason.
And it might not be sexy, but it will be effective.
Leonard played only two games against the Warriors this season, but he averaged 27 points per contest on some not-so-great shooting (he didn't make a 3-pointer). What he did do was go to the line for four more foul shots than he averaged in the regular season — 11 per contest (the most against any team Leonard faced all year.)
It's a sound strategy — attack with Leonard and live at the line and you can slow the pace of the game. If the Warriors can get up and down, the Spurs are dead. If the Spurs can make it a half-court game, they have a great chance.
And if Leonard can knock down the jumpers he missed against Golden State in the regular season (and there's little reason to think he can't), the scenario changes entirely — perhaps even tilting the series in the Spurs' favor.
Soobum ImSoobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
3
The student has not surpassed the master
Gregg Popovich is the greatest coach in NBA history.
I'm not even sure if this is up for debate anymore.
Steve Kerr is a tremendous coach, but he's not Pop, and that becomes wildly apparent when their two teams face off.
Kerr's penchant for getting strange with rotations (perhaps overthinking it, trying to outsmart he who cannot be outsmarted) has caused the Warriors problems in the past. At the same time, it doesn't seem as if Pop ever makes a bad substitution.
In a series of fine margins, an advantage like this has a way of becoming much bigger. And so while the Spurs might not have the horses to run with the Warriors, they might be able to Kawhi and Pop their way to a series win.