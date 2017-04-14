3 reasons the Jazz can beat the Warriors this postseason

We all know how good Rudy Gobert is on the defensive end of the court — he's a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year for a reason — and that's a major issue for the Warriors should they face the Jazz in the second round of this year's postseason.

But an equally difficult problem is how the Warriors will stop him on offense.

First, the defense: Gobert has improved dramatically in his ability to play the pick-and-roll this season. You used to be able to take him off the court with a stretch-five center running a 1-5 pick-and-pop, taking him out of the lane and putting him in a vulnerable spot — but his improved perimeter and mid-range defense allows him to stay on the court against smallball lineups. So playing Draymond Green or even Kevin Durant as a center isn't going to make Gobert unplayable on defense.

In fact, you're probably playing into the Jazz's hands by doing that. Gobert's improvement in the pick-and-roll on the offensive end means that you can't put a smallball center on him and expect to not give up two points on the lob. Yes, even Draymond Green is vulnerable.

To counter Gobert, you need to have a player like Gobert — a rim-protecting, lob-catching center who can play from the rim to the 3-point line on both ends of the court. There aren't many of them in the league. Zaza Pachulia isn't one. David West really isn't one either. And can the Warriors afford to play Green at center for 30 minutes a game and risk foul trouble all contest?

The Warriors might have the right kind of center in Javale McGee, but counting on Javale McGee to provide quality minutes is not a viable game plan.

Until proven otherwise, the Warriors don't have an answer for the Jazz big man.