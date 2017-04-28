3 things we learned from Day 13 in the 2017 NBA playoffs

Switching on defense is the great equalizer in the postseason
There was a time the entire NBA copied Tom Thibodeau's strong-side pressure defensive system, where you forced pick-and-roll ball handlers to the sidelines and baseline, protected the middle of the free-throw line, and dared teams to swing the ball to the weak side.
Those days are gone. The NBA's copycat tendencies remain, and now everyone is in love with the switch.
The Bucks and the Warriors were the first teams to popularize what's considered lazy defense on the playground, because they were the first teams to realize positions are meaningless. Put a bunch of long-limbed, smart players on the perimeter, and they can prevent penetration out of the pick-and-roll by keeping the closest man in front of them.
The downside of this effective tactic is it makes for ugly basketball. For long stretches of Raptors-Bucks Game 6, neither team could get the ball below the 3-point line, swinging the ball back and forth as the defense switched every screen.
Of course, as it did with Thibs' system, the NBA will evolve. Where the game ends up next remains to be seen.
Jeff HanischJeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA is a make-or-miss league
No one wants to believe luck plays a part in the NBA playoffs.
We want to ascribe victories and losses to the moral character of the players on the court. The winners wanted it more. The losers choked.
The simple truth of professional basketball, however, is sometimes you miss open looks, and sometimes shots that have no business going in find the bottom of the net.
The Bucks dug themselves an insurmountable first-half deficit by missing too many open jumpers in the first game on Thursday night, then the Grizzlies took a halftime lead over the Spurs by setting a franchise playoff record for most made 3s (eight) in a half.
Once those shooting trends regressed to the mean, though, the games changed radically.
The Grizzlies will be right back here next season
Don't bury the "Grit 'n' Grind" era in Memphis just yet.
The Grizzlies don't have much roster flexibility this offseason, and that's probably for the best. This team showed it can hang with the West's best despite its unorthodox roster and lack of a real 3-point threat other than the immortal Vince Carter.
As the NBA continues to embrace small-ball, Memphis will be there still grinding opponents into dust. Really, we should thank the Grizzlies for embracing their identity.