3 things we learned from Day 13 in the 2017 NBA playoffs

Switching on defense is the great equalizer in the postseason

There was a time the entire NBA copied Tom Thibodeau's strong-side pressure defensive system, where you forced pick-and-roll ball handlers to the sidelines and baseline, protected the middle of the free-throw line, and dared teams to swing the ball to the weak side.

Those days are gone. The NBA's copycat tendencies remain, and now everyone is in love with the switch.

The Bucks and the Warriors were the first teams to popularize what's considered lazy defense on the playground, because they were the first teams to realize positions are meaningless. Put a bunch of long-limbed, smart players on the perimeter, and they can prevent penetration out of the pick-and-roll by keeping the closest man in front of them.

The downside of this effective tactic is it makes for ugly basketball. For long stretches of Raptors-Bucks Game 6, neither team could get the ball below the 3-point line, swinging the ball back and forth as the defense switched every screen.

Of course, as it did with Thibs' system, the NBA will evolve. Where the game ends up next remains to be seen.