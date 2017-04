Pulling up from forty and shooting touchdowns.

Over the course of the 5 million some-odd hours a sports fan will spend during their life arguing impossible hypotheticals, roughly 2 million of those will be over whether or not LeBron can play [X or Y sport].

That's just how it works.

Being a sports fan means whiling away time between birth and death with "What if" scenarios about Rob Gronkowski's ability to finish in the paint. I do this all the time, and it is very dumb and will never happen because that's not how any of this works.

That being said.

The following are 20 NFL players I think would at least have a shot in hell at making an NBA roster—because I'm not going to stop my fun just because probability says the notion's impossible.

Also, I'm not saying they'll be Michael Jordan. But maybe Dion Waiters.