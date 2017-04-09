NASCAR Community Supports Hurd Family I NASCAR RACEDAY

Caleb Hurd, gas man for Denny Hamlin, talks about his daughters premature birth and the support his family received form the NASCAR community.

More  NASCAR  Videos

Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"

Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"

2 days ago

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

2 days ago

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

2 days ago

Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK

Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK

5 days ago

Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB

Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB

5 days ago

Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB

Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB

5 days ago

More NASCAR Videos

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!