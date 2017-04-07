Kyle Busch Kisses the Wall and Forced to the Medical Center

After spinning in turn two and kissing the wall Kyle Busch drives his car back to the garage and is then carted away to the medical center.

More  NASCAR  Videos

Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"

Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"

20 hours ago

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

20 hours ago

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

21 hours ago

Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK

Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK

3 days ago

Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB

Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB

3 days ago

Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB

Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB

3 days ago

More NASCAR Videos

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!