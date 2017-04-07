Kevin Harvick Wins Pole Position | 2017 TEXAS | FOX NASCAR
Kevin Harvick wins his second pole of the year and will start at the front for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.
More NASCAR Videos
Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"
1 day ago
Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"
1 day ago
Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"
1 day ago
Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK
3 days ago
Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
More NASCAR Videos
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!