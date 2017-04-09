Jimmie Johnson Grabs First Win of the Year | 2017 TEXAS | FOX NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Jimmie Johnson pulls away from Kyle Larson to win his first race of the year and seventh at Texas.

Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"

3 days ago

Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"

3 days ago

3 days ago

Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK

5 days ago

Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB

5 days ago

Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB

5 days ago

