Chase Elliott Crashes Hard in Practice at Texas
Chase Elliott will go to a backup car after crashing hard into the inside wall during practice at practice.
More NASCAR Videos
Austin Dillon Wants to be on "Game of Thrones"
1 day ago
Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"
1 day ago
Corey LaJoie Confesses to the "Ziploc® Caution"
1 day ago
Sherry Pollex Says Cancer Gave Her a Gift | OFF TRACK
3 days ago
Winner's Weekend: Brad Keselowski - Martinsville | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Moving Kyle Busch Fair? | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
More NASCAR Videos
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!