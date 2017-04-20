A Tipsy Steve Letarte Helped Michael Waltrip Finish 8th in the Daytona 500
Former crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, may or may not have had a couple glasses of wine before giving Michael Waltrip some advice on how to setup his Daytona 500 car.
