Dale Jr. hits wall, Stenhouse wins night at wild Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Check out all the highlights from the Coke Zero 400 won by Ford driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

More NASCAR Videos

Dale Jr. hits wall, Stenhouse wins night at wild Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

Dale Jr. hits wall, Stenhouse wins night at wild Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

7 hours ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 DAYTONA | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 DAYTONA | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

7 hours ago

Clint Bowyer Comes Home Second | 2017 DAYTONA

Clint Bowyer Comes Home Second | 2017 DAYTONA

8 hours ago

Michael McDowell Finishes Career-Best Fourth | 2017 DAYTONA

Michael McDowell Finishes Career-Best Fourth | 2017 DAYTONA

8 hours ago

Ryan Newman Rallies Late for a Top Five | 2017 DAYTONA

Ryan Newman Rallies Late for a Top Five | 2017 DAYTONA

8 hours ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA

9 hours ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!

FOX Sports Go