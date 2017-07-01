William Byron takes checkered flag as huge wreck takes out field in Daytona | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: William Byron takes home his second straight win as a wreck unfolds behind him.
More NASCAR Videos
Dale Jr. hits wall, Stenhouse wins night at wild Coke Zero 400 at Daytona
2 hours ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 DAYTONA | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
3 hours ago
Clint Bowyer Comes Home Second | 2017 DAYTONA
4 hours ago
Michael McDowell Finishes Career-Best Fourth | 2017 DAYTONA
4 hours ago
Ryan Newman Rallies Late for a Top Five | 2017 DAYTONA
4 hours ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA
4 hours ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED