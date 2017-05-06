Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Pole Position | 2017 TALLADEGA | FOX NASCAR
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins his first pole of the year and will start at the front for the Geico 500.
More NASCAR Videos
Ryan Blaney Spoils Star Wars in Two Minutes
2 days ago
Ben Kennedy's Unannounced NASCAR Visitor
2 days ago
Sam Bass Designed The Rainbow Warrior Paint Scheme
4 days ago
Danica Patrick Has Tip on Cooking Brussels Sprouts
4 days ago
Original Wonder Woman Gives Danica Patrick Props
5 days ago
2017 Richmond Highlights (4.30.17) | FOX NASCAR
5 days ago
More NASCAR Videos
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!