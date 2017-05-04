Ben Kennedy’s Unannounced NASCAR Visitor
Ben Kennedy tells Daryl Motte that when Carl Edwards was working his way up the NASCAR ladder, he'd sometimes stop by the Kennedy house unannounced.
