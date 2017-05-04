Ben Kennedy’s Unannounced NASCAR Visitor

Ben Kennedy tells Daryl Motte that when Carl Edwards was working his way up the NASCAR ladder, he'd sometimes stop by the Kennedy house unannounced.

More  NASCAR  Videos

Sam Bass Designed The Rainbow Warrior Paint Scheme

Sam Bass Designed The Rainbow Warrior Paint Scheme

1 day ago

Danica Patrick Has Tip on Cooking Brussels Sprouts

Danica Patrick Has Tip on Cooking Brussels Sprouts

1 day ago

Original Wonder Woman Gives Danica Patrick Props

Original Wonder Woman Gives Danica Patrick Props

2 days ago

2017 Richmond Highlights (4.30.17) | FOX NASCAR

2017 Richmond Highlights (4.30.17) | FOX NASCAR

3 days ago

Joey Logano Post-Race Interview | 2017 RICHMOND | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Joey Logano Post-Race Interview | 2017 RICHMOND | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

3 days ago

Brad Keselowski Comes Home Second | 2017 RICHMOND | FOX NASCAR

Brad Keselowski Comes Home Second | 2017 RICHMOND | FOX NASCAR

3 days ago

More NASCAR Videos

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!