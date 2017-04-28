Matt Kenseth Wins Pole Position | 2017 RICHMOND | FOX NASCAR
Matt Kenseth wins his first pole of the year and will start at the front for the Toyota Owners 400.
More NASCAR Videos
Danica Patrick Got Taken Out By a Racer She Looked Up To
15 hours ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Relationship With His Fans | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wins Reel | FOX NASCAR
1 day ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Retire at End of 2017 Season | FOX NASCAR
3 days ago
Speeding Penalty Halts Kyle Larson | 2017 BRISTOL | FOX NASCAR
4 days ago
Jimmie Johnson Wins | 2017 BRISTOL | FOX NASCAR
4 days ago
More NASCAR Videos
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!