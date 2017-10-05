Throwback to when Brad Keselowski and Matt Kenseth put on quite the show at Charlotte in 2014

FOX NASCAR throws it back to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2014 when four separate drivers got involved in post-race altercations

More NASCAR Videos

Kyle Larson recalls that time he got taken out by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ... after the race was over

Kyle Larson recalls that time he got taken out by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ... after the race was over

15 mins ago

Throwback to when Brad Keselowski and Matt Kenseth put on quite the show at Charlotte in 2014

Throwback to when Brad Keselowski and Matt Kenseth put on quite the show at Charlotte in 2014

1 hr ago

Ryan Blaney wins at Dover | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ryan Blaney wins at Dover | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

2 days ago

Ben Rhodes scores first win in Las Vegas thriller | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

Ben Rhodes scores first win in Las Vegas thriller | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

2 days ago

Kyle Busch talks with Kaitlyn Vincie about his feud with Brad Keselowski I NASCAR RACEDAY

Kyle Busch talks with Kaitlyn Vincie about his feud with Brad Keselowski I NASCAR RACEDAY

2 days ago

Meet Beau Smith, Jimmie Johnson's friend and biggest fan I NASCAR RACEDAY

Meet Beau Smith, Jimmie Johnson's friend and biggest fan I NASCAR RACEDAY

2 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!