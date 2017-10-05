Show Transcript Hide Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] - No one ever did more to mold an alternative thinking about stock car racing than Richard Petty. There is this commonality to his approach that the others simply couldn't have. Petty was the one. As we all know, time changes all, and you keep looking and grasping at what you think might be alternatives to a Richard Petty. There ain't any. I don't like to think of this sport without Richard.

But there's another piece to that. We discovered in 1965, it will go on.

COMMENTATOR: Stock car racing has been a 12-hour day, seven day week kind of life for Richard Petty. Petty's wife, Linda was a childhood sweetheart. She's Richard's number one fan. The Pettys have three children and Richard says he's working so we can put all three of them through college.

RICHARD PETTY: In the early '60s, we were starting to go to a bunch of big tracks. Atlanta had come in, Charlotte, Daytona. So you had the super speedway era. That was the beginning of that. NASCAR was really growing in appeal at that time.

KEN SQUIER: It had risen each year in popularity and gained more of a foothold on the American sports scene and the American sports dollar. And he was a big part of that.

- It was an interesting time in the sport right then because of the battles-- primarily about engines-- between Ford and Chrysler. They were the two manufacturers that were participating pretty heavily back then. And you had a lot of Chrysler fans out there, and certainly, a lot of Richard Petty fans. He was certainly not the King then, but he was working on it. He was building a foundation for it.

RICHARD PETTY: We was working for Chrysler [INAUDIBLE] Plymouth at the time. He was winning a lot of short track races, but not winning any big races. And then Chrysler came out with the hemi-engine in '64.

DALE INMAN: When we got the hemi, we went to Daytona with it, and didn't hardly know what to do with it. It was so fast.

COMMENTATOR: Richard Petty won 15 out of 50 races last year, but never a big one.

- It was pretty amazing what that engine could do. It was so powerful. You know Ford had an engine very similar to the cube against displacement, but there was just so much more power that the Chrysler hemis were getting.

COMMENTATOR: Richard drops into a corner wide open and turns the fastest laps ever run at Daytona in a stock car. The competition is worried.

- After the hemi he came out, certainly they had a big advantage. They must have had 100 more horsepower than we had in the Fords.

COMMENTATOR: Richard has one lap lead over second, two laps over third and fourth.

- I think it kind of caught Ford flat footed. I don't think they had anything in their arsenal to give that hemi a good whipping.

COMMENTATOR: The crowd cheers as Richard Petty and his number 43 Plymouth takes the checkered flag going away.

- He went on to win the Daytona 500, his first, and the championship in '64, which was his first. I think that season really established him in the hierarchy of the sport.

- When Richard won the championship in '64 with that hemi engine, it was the start of a dynasty. But NASCAR still wanted it to have as much parity as possible.

- NASCAR has always been based on equality. Bill France wanted everybody to have an equal shot at winning races, and it kind of got a little out of balance there in '64. And Richard really was the king of that season. And obviously, Ford wasn't very happy.

- The manufacturers were really in a pretty good position to put pressure on NASCAR, and if part of that pressure was sitting out, OK. In fact, that was the biggest tool they had.

RICHARD PETTY: Ford would come in and say, you know, we can't compete against them. NASCAR, y'all going to have to level the playing field. You going to have to take the hemi away from these people. And, at that time, Ford had more race cars than Chrysler had. So Bill France looks at it and says, we just won't let you run in it-- the hemi engine.

- NASCAR said, this is how it's going to be. This is the equalizer here, and Chrysler got a little upset. And they boycotted NASCAR.

COMMENTATOR: You know there's been a lot of controversy about the engines here in NASCAR racing. Here's Bill France to comment on it.

- We adopted the rules because we wanted to bring the cost of racing down, and also we hoped that it would increase the availability of high-performance engines, which I believe it's going to.

COMMENTATOR: Richard Petty won the Daytona 500 in 1964. The favorite of this race is up, is Plymouth with [INAUDIBLE] here with a hemi-head engine.

RICHARD PETTY: When NASCAR made the announcement that there would be no more hemis, we sitting in level [INAUDIBLE]. We didn't know what we was going to do. And so we call Plymouth and they said, what we're going to do with you? Then you can't run. We'll just put you in drag racing.

Chrysler wanted us to be in front of the general public and be in front of the fans, so you just accepted it because that was the only place they was going to see us. I don't think I was mad, I was probably disappointed that we couldn't run NASCAR, but we were running this drag race over here. It was completely different, even though it was racing. As long as we were doing something we thought was racing, then we was happy.

- We was about as green as you could be at it I guess.

RICHARD PETTY: We took the car and started building the thing. I had no daggum idea of how to build a drag car.

DALE INMAN: We took as much weight out of this we could. Put the big hemi in a little Barracuda car and one little seat. It put Richard to sail.

RICHARD PETTY: Drag racing we done was match races and it wasn't the deal that we run in any circuit or any of that stuff. We'd run couple of times a week all over the country just to keep us racing out in front of the public.

DALE INMAN: Richard, he was good at it. And you know drag racing was getting popular back then. the popularity that he brought in at that point in time he certainly drawed a crowd.

RICHARD PETTY: There wasn't a lot of safety that some of these racetracks were running. They had the drag strip and then they just had a chain link fence. And they wasn't 15 feet away from it. We had an accident somewhere in Georgia and the car broke something. Anyhow, we ran off the track, ran into the fans. And it killed a 10, 11-year-old boy. I mean that really, really upset us.

DALE INMAN: It was just a nightmare. A human life's just a human life, and any loss, and especially a kid, I still think about it.

RICHARD PETTY: It still bothers me every time anybody asked about it.

- That really took the wind out of Richard's sails after that 'cause Kyle was about that same age, so he could readily relate to the death of that young man.

KEN SQUIER: I don't think there's any way of assessing how hard it was. But I think every time something like that happened with Petty, he gave it a lot of time to marinate and it made him a better person and more principled.

LYNDA PETTY: Richard is very smart and he's very positive. He doesn't look at the negative like I mean he could've said, well, we've lost everything. I guess I'll go home and try to find another job. He wanted to race and he was willing to do whatever it took. He persevered and that's what it takes. That's how people succeed. They don't throw in the towel.

COMMENTATOR: And look at that. Four cars. Any one of them could win this race right now. All '65 Fords.

- In '65, NASCAR was losing the crowd because Richard wasn't there. None of the Chrysler's were there. And Ford had a field day that year. They won everything. That year, Ford 32 races in a row. You might say they were stinking up the show.

FRED LORENZEN: Never had no problem all day. Never pushed the car. Just like a Sunday ride. Never even opened it yet.

- Well, it wasn't that Ford was stinking up the show, they just didn't have any competition. It was one Ford driver against another Ford driver against another Ford driver. And the fans had their favorites, but there wasn't always Ford drivers. They wanted to come and see competition with the people they were pulling for.

- I personally knew that there was pressure being put on to NASCAR. The sport back then was basically supported by ticket sales. We didn't have the big sponsors then, or didn't have the television and the radio that added to the income of a racetrack. And so the promoters had a reason to voice their opinion about it and to put pressure on NASCAR to try to do something about it.

COMMENTATOR: This first American 500 to mark the return of Richard Petty and Chrysler cooperation and teammates to the NASCAR super speedway circuit. They all provide Ford with factory competition for the only big track race of 1965.

- NASCAR when ahead and relented, and they allowed the hemis back in. But they had to be run on tracks one mile or less in length.

RICHARD PETTY: Bill France said, NASCAR is going to give a little bit. Chrysler you've got to give a little bit. And I was right in the middle. It worked out good for all of us.

COMMENTATOR: It's the first time in 1965 that Ford has a big track challenger, and Chrysler is determined to return triumphantly after a year's absence.

- We in the Ford camp, we wanted him there even though we theoried that he would probably beat us. But we still wanted him there. We knew that to grow the sport that it had to have Richard Petty there.

COMMENTATOR: This is the moment the multitude of Richard Petty fans have been waiting for. The new leader after 276 miles is apparently the people's choice, Richard Petty.

- Later on in the season, Richard won a few races, but Ned Jarrett won the championship. He was a very good driver, but the '65 season without the king most folks look back on and say, who knows? It could have been his eighth championship year.

COMMENTATOR: And there's the checkered flag. Richard Petty wins the Daytona 500.

- They knew that we was back.

COMMENTATOR: Great comeback. They were barred last year for their hemi heads. And here they are winning the first major race of 1966.

- The 1966, '67 he was so strong.

COMMENTATOR: Petty started 48 races in the 1967 season. He won 27 of them. And every time this superstar wins a race, he sets a new all-time record. A record that stock car drivers of the future may never surpass.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: You don't get the nickname the King for nothing. He's still here. He's still in the garage every day. He's been retired for 25 years and he's still in the garage every race week He still has a team that he actively participates in. He's still invested in the sport 25 years later. I don't know where I'm going to be when I retire, but I doubt I will still be here every week.

JIMMIE JOHNSON: That hat, this little point that he does to you. I feel honored and very fortunate to have him be around and to still see him here. He still drove some pace laps in Darlington not long ago, so I can't imagine a time without the King.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

DALE EARNHARDT JR. (OVER RADIO): That car's flying.

MARTIN TRUEX JR. (OVER RADIO): [INAUDIBLE] full speed that thing out here. It's got to be cool.

KEVIN HARVICK (OVER RADIO): 43 don't want to leave the track.

MARTIN TRUEX JR. (OVER RADIO): Don't blame him. I'd drive that thing around all day.

ARIC ALMIROLA (OVER RADIO): Can't get the King off the racetrack.

MARTIN TRUEX JR. (OVER RADIO): He's ready to throw the green, let's do it.

KEVIN HARVICK (OVER RADIO): Oh yes, he said, I got this.

KEN SQUIER: It is hard to imagine what this sport would be like without Richard Petty. He's just an icon, but I think what has helped to make him an icon is the fact that he has always treated the fans right.

- We talk about how the sport and NASCAR is so accessible to the fans. It's because of Richard Petty. And we've just followed his lead. It just proves that he loves the sport, loves racing, loves being around, and loves the competition. And I can't imagine going to the racetrack without Richard around.

RICHARD PETTY: When I quit walking through the garage that means I can't walk at all.

NARRATOR: It's hard to imagine stock car racing without Richard Petty, but time changes everything. It will happen and we accept that. It happened in 1965. NASCAR survived, but one thing's for sure-- there will never be another King.