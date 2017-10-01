Ben Rhodes scores first win in Las Vegas thriller | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Ben Rhodes goes 3-wide to take the lead on the final restart and holds off Christopher Bell for his first career win.

See the highlights from Kyle Busch's second straight win at Dover | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

6 hours ago

Kyle Busch Post-Race Interview | 2017 DOVER | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

6 hours ago

Busch, Dillon, Kahne, Newman eliminated from playoffs at Dover | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

6 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. scores top 10 run in final 'Monster Mile' start | 2017 DOVER

7 hours ago

Kyle Busch passes Chase Elliott late for his second straight win | 2017 DOVER

7 hours ago

Kyle Busch talks with Kaitlyn Vincie about his feud with Brad Keselowski I NASCAR RACEDAY

10 hours ago

