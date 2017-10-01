Ben Rhodes scores first win in Las Vegas thriller | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Ben Rhodes goes 3-wide to take the lead on the final restart and holds off Christopher Bell for his first career win.
