Jeff Green slams into Brandon Jones early at Dover

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Brandon Jones makes heavy contact with Jeff Green after getting loose and spinning through turn 4.

More NASCAR Videos

Ryan Blaney wins at Dover | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Ryan Blaney wins at Dover | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

15 mins ago

Jeff Green slams into Brandon Jones early at Dover

Jeff Green slams into Brandon Jones early at Dover

15 mins ago

David Ragan shares what he thinks is the best decision Dale Earnhardt Jr. ever made

David Ragan shares what he thinks is the best decision Dale Earnhardt Jr. ever made

1 day ago

Take a look back at 5 of the biggest wrecks from the Monster Mile

Take a look back at 5 of the biggest wrecks from the Monster Mile

2 days ago

PIR getting technology makeover, new name next year

PIR getting technology makeover, new name next year

3 days ago

Breaking down the bizarre wreck that took out Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch

Breaking down the bizarre wreck that took out Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch

4 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!