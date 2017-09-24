Smoke from Kevin Harvick’s spin causes multi-car melee | 2017 LOUDON

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Kevin Harvick spins, covering the backstretch completely in smoke and causing multiple cars to pile into each other.

More NASCAR Videos

Kyle Busch dominates for his third win of the year | 2017 LOUDON

Kyle Busch dominates for his third win of the year | 2017 LOUDON

Just now

Smoke from Kevin Harvick's spin causes multi-car melee | 2017 LOUDON

Smoke from Kevin Harvick's spin causes multi-car melee | 2017 LOUDON

15 mins ago

Defending winner Denny Hamlin takes Michael Waltrip for a ride around New Hampshire Motor Speedway I NASCAR RACEDAY

Defending winner Denny Hamlin takes Michael Waltrip for a ride around New Hampshire Motor Speedway I NASCAR RACEDAY

4 hours ago

Christopher Bell wins playoff opener at New Hampshire | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

Christopher Bell wins playoff opener at New Hampshire | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

16 hours ago

Tyler Reddick wins at Kentucky I 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Tyler Reddick wins at Kentucky I 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

17 hours ago

Larry McReynolds remembers Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first career Cup victory

Larry McReynolds remembers Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first career Cup victory

2 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!