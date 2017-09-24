Christopher Bell wins playoff opener at New Hampshire | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Christopher Bell muscles his way around Ryan Truex for the lead and pulls away to win the first race of the playoffs.
