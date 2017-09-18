Martin Truex Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 CHICAGO | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
Martin Truex Jr. checks in with the 'NASCAR Victory Lane' crew after winning the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.
More NASCAR Videos
Martin Truex Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 CHICAGO | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
15 mins ago
2017 Chicagoland Highlights (9.17.17) | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
15 mins ago
Martin Truex Jr. wins the first race of the NASCAR playoffs | 2017 CHICAGO
13 hours ago
Martin Truex Jr. talks with Kenny Wallace about the most dominant season of his career I NASCAR RACEDAY
16 hours ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a plan to scrape in some of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fans
1 day ago
Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
1 day ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED