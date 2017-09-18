2017 Chicagoland Highlights (9.17.17) | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Check out all the highlights from the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway won by Martin Truex Jr.

More NASCAR Videos

Martin Truex Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 CHICAGO | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Martin Truex Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 CHICAGO | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

15 mins ago

2017 Chicagoland Highlights (9.17.17) | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

2017 Chicagoland Highlights (9.17.17) | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

15 mins ago

Martin Truex Jr. wins the first race of the NASCAR playoffs | 2017 CHICAGO

Martin Truex Jr. wins the first race of the NASCAR playoffs | 2017 CHICAGO

13 hours ago

Martin Truex Jr. talks with Kenny Wallace about the most dominant season of his career I NASCAR RACEDAY

Martin Truex Jr. talks with Kenny Wallace about the most dominant season of his career I NASCAR RACEDAY

16 hours ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a plan to scrape in some of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fans

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a plan to scrape in some of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fans

1 day ago

Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

1 day ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!