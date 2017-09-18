2017 Chicagoland Highlights (9.17.17) | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Check out all the highlights from the Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway won by Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. Post-Race Interview | 2017 CHICAGO | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
15 mins ago
2017 Chicagoland Highlights (9.17.17) | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
15 mins ago
Martin Truex Jr. wins the first race of the NASCAR playoffs | 2017 CHICAGO
13 hours ago
Martin Truex Jr. talks with Kenny Wallace about the most dominant season of his career I NASCAR RACEDAY
16 hours ago
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has a plan to scrape in some of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fans
1 day ago
Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
1 day ago
