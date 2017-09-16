Justin Allgaier wins at Chicagoland | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Justin Allgaier wins the regular season finale after Erik Jones is penalized on the final restart.

Brad Keselowski sparks Twitter war over Toyota comments

2 hours ago

Sauter wins as Rhodes claims final playoff spot at Chicagoland | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

19 hours ago

NASCAR drivers make their Super Bowl picks after week 1

1 day ago

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

1 day ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing

1 day ago

Danica Patrick news surprises NASCAR drivers

2 days ago

