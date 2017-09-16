Sauter wins as Rhodes claims final playoff spot at Chicagoland | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Johnny Sauter wins his second race of the year as Ben Rhodes claims the final playoff spot over Ryan Truex.
