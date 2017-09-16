Sauter wins as Rhodes claims final playoff spot at Chicagoland | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Johnny Sauter wins his second race of the year as Ben Rhodes claims the final playoff spot over Ryan Truex.

More NASCAR Videos

Sauter wins as Rhodes claims final playoff spot at Chicagoland | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

Sauter wins as Rhodes claims final playoff spot at Chicagoland | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR

1 hr ago

NASCAR drivers make their Super Bowl picks after week 1

NASCAR drivers make their Super Bowl picks after week 1

1 day ago

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

War Room Part One: Picking a champion from the round of 16

1 day ago

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. comments on Danica Patrick leaving Stewart-Haas Racing

1 day ago

Danica Patrick news surprises NASCAR drivers

Danica Patrick news surprises NASCAR drivers

2 days ago

Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs

Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs

2 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!