Danica Patrick news surprises NASCAR drivers

Daryl Motte caught up with several NASCAR drivers today and asked them about Danica Patrick splitting from Stewart-Haas racing

More NASCAR Videos

Danica Patrick news surprises NASCAR drivers

Danica Patrick news surprises NASCAR drivers

2 hours ago

Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs

Andy Petree doesn't think Jimmie Johnson will make it to the 3rd round of playoffs

4 hours ago

Martin Truex Jr. enters the 2017 playoffs as the regular season champ and top seed

Martin Truex Jr. enters the 2017 playoffs as the regular season champ and top seed

4 hours ago

Aric Almirola out at RPM; Bubba Wallace wanted as replacement

Aric Almirola out at RPM; Bubba Wallace wanted as replacement

1 day ago

Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018

Danica Patrick will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018

1 day ago

Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions

Drivers call out NASCAR for inconsistency with throwing cautions

2 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!