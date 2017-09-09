Denny Hamlin on penalty: ‘We didn’t start the race with an illegal car’

Hear what Denny Hamlin had to say about the massive penalty he received from NASCAR that encumbered both of his wins at Darlington.

More NASCAR Videos

Brad Keselowski burns it all the way down after winning at Richmond | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Brad Keselowski burns it all the way down after winning at Richmond | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

16 hours ago

Denny Hamlin on penalty: 'We didn't start the race with an illegal car'

Denny Hamlin on penalty: 'We didn't start the race with an illegal car'

16 hours ago

Here's how Denny Hamlin's massive penalty will affect his team moving forward

Here's how Denny Hamlin's massive penalty will affect his team moving forward

1 day ago

Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?

Who has the advantage heading into the playoffs: Jimmie Johnson or Martin Truex Jr.?

1 day ago

Both of Denny Hamlin's Darlington wins become encumbered, crew chief Mike Wheeler suspended

Both of Denny Hamlin's Darlington wins become encumbered, crew chief Mike Wheeler suspended

2 days ago

Playoff predictions for bubble drivers heading into Richmond

Playoff predictions for bubble drivers heading into Richmond

2 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!