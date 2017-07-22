Justin Allgaier hits crew members and has disastrous pit stops at Indianapolis | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
On two separate stops, Justin Allgaier hits two of his crew members on pit road, and then runs over the air hose, effectively taking him out of contention.
