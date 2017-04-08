XFINITY race results from My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas

Erik Jones led the most laps and won in dominating fashion in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 XFINITY Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

Custer was the highest finishing XFINITY regular. Jones won the opening stage and William Byron won Stage 2.

Check out the full results from the XFINITY Series race at Texas below.

