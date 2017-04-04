Women in racing to be honored at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway is gearing up for one of its biggest non-racing weekends of the year, the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts, which takes place April 6-9 at the track.

And this year’s edition will definitely have a little bit of NASCAR flavor to it.

One of the major attractions of this year’s AutoFair will be a “Women in Racing” display that will include one of Danica Patrick’s NASCAR stock cars, as well as the open-wheel car she led the 2005 Indianapolis 500 in.

Other featured vehicles from female racers will include Janet Guthrie’s 1976 IndyCar, Angie Smith’s NHRA Pro Stock motorcycle, Macey Causey’s Whelen Modified car, and a motocross bike belonging to ANA Amateur National Motocross champion Jordan Jarvis, among others.

Billed as “celebrating outrageous vehicles and the women who drive them,” the display will be unique.

“Each car holds a different life story that makes up these legendary women’s careers in racing,” the track said in a news release. “Almost every aspect of racing is represented honoring the ladies that have shaped the future of motorsports.”

Smith, the NHRA motorcycle racer, will be on hand at the show throughout the weekend, as will Karsyn Elledge, granddaughter of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt.

Also on hand will be famed West Coast hot rod designer Chip Foose, who will show off the largest collection of his personal vehicles ever displayed outside his shop and demonstrate 3M automotive products at the 3M/Chip Foose Classic American Showcase.

Another interesting exhibit will be a collection of 50th anniversary Chevrolet Camaros and Pontiac Firebirds, including several movie vehicles from “Transformers,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Knight Rider” and “Rockford Files,” among others.

