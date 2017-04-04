Winner’s Weekend: Brad Keselowski, Paul Wolfe reflect on Martinsville win

Brad Keselowski battled some early adversity and held off Kyle Busch in the final 40 laps to grab his first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway.

After grabbing the lead early, Keselowski got busted for speeding on pit road on Lap 72 and went to the back of the pack.

The No. 2 Team Penske team gambled with pit strategy to get a solid finish in Stage 1 and hung around for a third-place result in Stage 2.

In the final 100 laps, it became a two-driver race as Keselowski and Busch traded the lead several times before Keselowski closed the door with 43 laps to go, grabbing his second victory of the 2017 Monster Energy Series season.

Check out the latest edition of Winner’s Weekend above and check out HubCast below.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!