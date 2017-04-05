Who holds the advantage in NASCAR — young guns or old guards?

Drivers like seven-time Monster Energy Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, 2014 champ Kevin Harvick and 14-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. are still on top of their game.

But are we slowly seeing NASCAR’s young guns — drivers like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones — with a slight advantage over veterans of the sport?

“NASCAR Race Hub” analysts Jeff Hammond and Regan Smith debate which group holds more of an advantage on the race track — young guns or old guards.

