Weather could impact Friday’s on-track action at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Friday’s on-track action for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series could be affected by rain.

According to weather.com, the forecast calls for occasional showers and a high of 52 degrees. The chance of rain increases from 15 percent to 60 percent by 1 p.m., with an 85 percent chance of rain at 2 p.m.

As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Air Titans were working to dry the track in time for XFINITY Series practice at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1. The session will start when the track is dry, which NASCAR estimates will be around noon ET, and will end at 12:25 p.m. ET.

Opening Monster Energy Series practice is still on schedule for 2:30 p.m. ET, while final practice begins 4:30 p.m. ET, both of which are on FS1.

FOXSports.com will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

