WATCH: Behind The Scenes Of Dale Jr.’s Recovery Part 1 [VIDEO]

NASCAR’s most popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back after missing the second half of the 2016 season due to concussion like symptoms. Earnhardt is slated to make his return to the track in February during the 2017 Daytona 500.

To celebrate Earnhardt’s return and to shed light on the process to get him healthy and back to the track, Nationwide has teamed up with Earnhardt to document his return. Nationwide will be releasing a six-part series to document Earnhardt’s struggles, what it has taken him to get back to the track and the journey that he has gone on from beginning to end.

The series will feature a lot of commentary from Earnhardt Jr. and those close to him. Aside from Earnhardt you can expect to see his new wife Amy in the videos as well as some other people in the racing world that were around Earnhardt during his time away from the track last season.

Below is Part One of that six-part series.

The rest of the series will be released in installments between now and the start of the NASCAR season.

This season Earnhardt Jr. and the No. 88 team will look to return to their 2015 form. It was in 2015 that Earnhardt Jr. last won a Cup Series race, it was also in 2015 that he last qualified for the playoffs.

When it comes to getting back into victory lane, that could all begin in Daytona with the Daytona 500. Earnhardt had had plenty of success at Daytona and in the Daytona 500 in the past. In February he will be looking to add to his success at NASCAR’s most well-known track in the Great American Race.

Be sure to follow along with BTF in the coming weeks as we will be publishing the videos on here once they are released.

