Vote now: How do you feel about the Atlanta Motor Speedway repave?

On Tuesday, Atlanta Motor Speedway announced that their racing surface would be repaved after the upcoming Monster Energy Cup Series race on March 5.

The track was last repaved in 1997, making it the second-oldest surface on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

Atlanta’s racing surface has been widely popular with drivers, as the old pavement has provided multiple grooves for racing, making it a fun challenge for them.

