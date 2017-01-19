Vote now: Should Daniel Suarez be allowed to race in Advance Auto Parts Clash?

NASCAR has confirmed that rookie Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez will be allowed to compete in the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 18, FS1).

Suarez took over the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry following Carl Edwards’ decision to leave the sport.

But, it was also determined that Clint Bowyer still remains ineligible for the event, who will replace Tony Stewart in the No. 14 Chevrolet SS.

NASCAR determined that since JGR already had a car and sponsorship ready to go for the Clash and Edwards’ departure was a surprise, it was only fair to let Suarez compete. On the other hand, SHR knew of Stewart’s retirement ahead of time and were not as prepared to compete in the 75-lap exhibition race.

Now we want to know what you think about the call. Make your voice heard below and we will reveal the results Friday.