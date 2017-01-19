Tony Stewart knows ‘perfect track’ to host Cup dirt event

Tony Stewart knows dirt.

As owner of Eldora Speedway, one of the top dirt-racing venues in America located in Rossburg, Ohio, Stewart has long been an advocate of playing in it.

He not only likes to race on dirt, but he enjoys preparing dirt tracks for competition — as he often does at Eldora and recently did for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Stewart, who retired as a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top national touring series at the end of last season, was a driving force behind getting the Camping World Truck Series to begin holding an annual race on dirt at Eldora in 2013.

So when @TheBuzzer’s Daryl Motte recently promoted the idea that NASCAR needs to get dirtier — as in maybe even bringing back a dirt race to what is now the Monster Energy Cup Series — who better to ask about it than Stewart?

Naturally, Stewart’s response to the question was exactly what was expected. But he said race fans have more pull with NASCAR to make it happen than he does, and encouraged all those in favor of it to let their opinions known to the governing body.

“I’m all in favor of that … I know a perfect track in Ohio that would be happy to host that event,” Stewart said.

Check out the video above to see Stewart’s entire response.