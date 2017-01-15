Tony Stewart takes his track preparation seriously, until he doesn’t

If there is one thing you know about Tony Stewart, who retired as a full-time NASCAR Premier Series driver at the end of last season, it’s that driving isn’t his only passion when it comes to racing.

Stewart is co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, which fields four teams in the newly named NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series. So that keeps him pretty busy.

But he also owns a bunch of other stuff, including Eldora Speedway, one of the premier dirt tracks in the country located in Rossburg, Ohio. And if you’ve ever seen him work at getting that track ready for one of its big events, you know that’s another of his racing passions.

So when he gets called in to help get the dirt track ready for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals that just concluded Saturday night with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell winning, you know Stewart is going to take the work seriously.

Which he did.

Right up until he was done with all the prep work for the big event, when he humorously graded his day-by-day efforts on Twitter just prior to Bell’s big win in the Saturday A-Feature. We’re glad to see that Stewart is proud of his work.