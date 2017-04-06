Team Penske’s appeal date set following Brad Keselowski’s Phoenix penalty

A date has now been set for Team Penske’s appeal of Brad Keselowski’s post-race penalty at Phoenix Raceway.

A three-member From the National Stock Car Racing Commission will hear the case next Wednesday morning, April 12.

Keselowski was docked 35 points and crew chief Paul Wolfe was suspended three races for failing “weights and measurements” in post-race laser inspection after the Camping World 500 on March 19. Wolfe has already served the first race of his suspension, sitting out the Auto Club Speedway race weekend.

Coming off of their second win of the 2017 season at Martinsville Speedway in Team Penske’s 1,000th Cup race, Wolfe will be back atop the pit box for Keselowski and the No. 2 team at Texas Motor Speedway in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

