Take a video tour of Wood Brothers Racing’s new shop

The 2016 season was a good one for the fabled Wood Brothers Racing team, which ran a full schedule for the first time since 2008.

Rookie driver Ryan Blaney showed tremendous potential with a number of strong runs and a solid 20th-place finish in the points.

For the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season, the team is looking to step it up another notch. To that end, the Wood Brothers have moved from Harrisburg, N.C., near Charlotte Motor Speedway, up to Mooresville, N.C., to be closer to Team Penske, who they have a technical alliance with.

In this video, team co-owner Len Wood shows off the new digs for NASCAR’s oldest team.