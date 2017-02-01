Take a look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s sharp Nationwide helmet for 2017

As his return to racing continues to inch closer, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his massive Junior Nation fan base continue to get more pumped.

It won’t be long before Dale Jr. is back behind the wheel of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the Daytona 500 live on FOX on Feb. 26 — marking the opening of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

For Earnhardt, who missed the last half of last season with a concussion, it will mark a return to competitive racing that he has long anticipated along with his many fans.

And he knows you need to look good as well as be on the top of your racing game, which he currently is polishing up during a two-day test that will end Wednesday at Phoenix International Raceway.

“I hope there is no rust to shake off,” Earnhardt said at the test of the upcoming 500. “I’m really anxious to kind of get out there and have some success, go out and run well and check that box that we are right where we need to be.”

Well, one thing is for certain. He will look great while trying to do just that.

Hendrick Motorsports tweeted a look at Earnhardt’s new helmet for races primary sponsor Nationwide Insurance is on the car for this season, and it’s sharp. Click on the link below to check out a video that explains the story behind the design on the helmet.