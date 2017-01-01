Stewart-Haas Racing raises new Ford Performance flag at shop
Chase Wilhelm
It was out with the old and in with the new for Stewart-Haas Racing on this New Year’s Day.
As SHR drivers Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Danica Patrick switch from Chevrolet to Ford for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, a new Ford Performance flag was raised on the organization’s campus to ring in the New Year.
Watch and enjoy.
After raising a glass to the New Year, it's time to raise a new flag at the race shop. #shrFORDward pic.twitter.com/ONSEdktG03
— Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 1, 2017