Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler rocks post-wedding party for Kurt Busch

Tom Jensen

Now this is cool: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup driver Kurt Busch and his new bride, polo player and model Ashley Van Metre, were able to land a big-name performer for their post-wedding party.

How big, you ask?

Legendary big.

Steven Tyler, frontman for Aerosmith — one of the biggest bands in modern American music history and 2001 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — played for the happy couple.

You might recall that at Bristol Motor Speedway last April, Busch chose Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” as his song for driver introductions.

Tyler has long been a fan of fast cars and racing and the band actually played a pre-race concert at Bristol in 2015 as part of the Irwin Tools Night Race.

