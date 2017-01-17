Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler rocks post-wedding party for Kurt Busch

Now this is cool: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup driver Kurt Busch and his new bride, polo player and model Ashley Van Metre, were able to land a big-name performer for their post-wedding party.

How big, you ask?

Legendary big.

Steven Tyler, frontman for Aerosmith — one of the biggest bands in modern American music history and 2001 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — played for the happy couple.

Big thanks to @IamStevenT for his legendary show @ our wedding celebration! 💃🏼🕺🏼💕@MrsAshleyBusch & I had an epic time! More pics to come. pic.twitter.com/sbFGDbY0an — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 17, 2017

You might recall that at Bristol Motor Speedway last April, Busch chose Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” as his song for driver introductions.

Tyler has long been a fan of fast cars and racing and the band actually played a pre-race concert at Bristol in 2015 as part of the Irwin Tools Night Race.