See cars hit the track for second day of Goodyear tire test at Daytona

Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Danica Patrick are all participating in the final day of a two-day Goodyear tire test session Wednesday for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman has been participating in the test in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, typically driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

“It’s been a good day,” Logano said Wednesday. “Daytona testing for a race-car driver is not so exciting because there’s not much you can do as a driver. But it gives us an opportunity to try out a couple things for the July race.”

Just call me @JimmieJohnson for the next 3 days 😜 pic.twitter.com/EWiJkqhaEO — Alex Bowman (@AlexBRacing) April 10, 2017

Doing a little testing the next couple days pic.twitter.com/2cEthtSosZ — Erik Jones (@erik_jones) April 11, 2017

Just had a fun distraction playing Halo for a few minutes. Now it's back to the track. pic.twitter.com/LbWvDuOYJG — Erik Jones (@erik_jones) April 11, 2017

Goodyear made headlines Tuesday when it was announced they would provide a second optional tire compound for this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race on May 20 — a softer tire that provides more grip and faster speeds but will presumably wear out quicker than the conventional compound.

If the two-tire method is successful in the all-star event, NASCAR will consider implementing the second compound option beginning with the 2018 season.

