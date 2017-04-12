See cars hit the track for second day of Goodyear tire test at Daytona

Chase Wilhelm

Alex Bowman, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Danica Patrick are all participating in the final day of a two-day Goodyear tire test session Wednesday for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway.

Bowman has been participating in the test in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, typically driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

“It’s been a good day,” Logano said Wednesday. “Daytona testing for a race-car driver is not so exciting because there’s not much you can do as a driver. But it gives us an opportunity to try out a couple things for the July race.”

Goodyear made headlines Tuesday when it was announced they would provide a second optional tire compound for this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race on May 20 — a softer tire that provides more grip and faster speeds but will presumably wear out quicker than the conventional compound.

If the two-tire method is successful in the all-star event, NASCAR will consider implementing the second compound option beginning with the 2018 season.

2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Kobalt 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Las Vegas, NV USA Sunday 12 March 2017 Martin Truex Jr, Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BOATS Toyota Camry and Brad Keselowski World Copyright: Russell LaBounty/LAT Images ref: Digital Image 17LAS1rl_5381

12

gallery: 11 Monster Energy Series drivers in good shape for NASCAR playoffs

Russell LaBounty | , LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!