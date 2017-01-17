Ryan Truex Finally Gets Well-Deserved Break With Hattori

Sometimes good things come to those who wait and in the case of Ryan Truex, good things come to those who also deserve them.

Ryan Truex and Hattori Racing Enterprise revealed their plans to race full-time in 2017. Truex, 24, ran 15 races for the No. 81 team in 2016 with a best finish of second in the season-opening race at Daytona International Raceway.

Truex joined HRE after being able to put together a 5 race deal with Biagi-DenBeste Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015.

Hattori Racing Enterprise has said further announcements will be forthcoming regarding a crew chief. The team did confirm that Mike Greci will continue his role as General Manager of the team. Truex and Greci have a lot of success together dating back to the K&N day when the two won the 2009 and 2010 K&N East Championship.

Hattori stated sponsorship of ten races would fill a role on the truck.

According to Motorsport.com, HRE is the best team Truex has been a part of,

“This is probably the best team I’ve had in my career on the national level, really the only time I’ve had the chance to run the first quarter of a season and show what I can do,” Truex said this past June. “I haven’t had a shot yet in my career to run full-time in any of the national series for a championship. I felt like this was my best shot so far. I feel like I am going to keep getting shots like this.”

Truex drove a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series from 2011-2013 for Michael Waltrip Racing. He then turned his focus to the Cup Series where he ran for BK Racing for most of the season, but issues between the team and Truex arose and the two decided to g their separate ways.

To stay up to date on the latest Motorsports news, stay tuned to Beyond The Flag as the season gets closer.

This article originally appeared on