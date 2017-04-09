Ryan Blaney on Dale Jr. incident: ‘I know we’re good’

After Ryan Blaney let out some frustration on the radio with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Phoenix, a saga between the two drivers and neighbors started up.

It seemed to all be squashed once Blaney provided a peace offering to Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, but then things started back up last week when Blaney made contact and spun Earnhardt at Martinsville.

Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday night with a picture showing that he ignored Blaney’s phone call.

In a one-on-one sit down interview with Kenny Wallace on “NASCAR RaceDay”, Blaney said that while he hasn’t talked to his neighbor in the past week, he knows that they’re personally good.

