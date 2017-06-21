Russell Westbrook rocks old-school NASCAR shirt on Instagram

Maybe it was simply a fashion statement, or maybe Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook is secretly a big fan of NASCAR. Either way, he posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday wearing a 1993 Winston Cup Series t-shirt and pajama pants.

It’s quite an interesting fashion statement by Westbrook, who has made a name for himself by wearing absurd outfits to post-game interviews and public appearances.

The shirt says “From Daytona to Atlanta” which outlines the start and finish of the 1993 season. The shirt is available on several websites for around $65.

Check out the post below. Kudos on a badass throwback, Russ!

